Brush fire in Concord extinguished

Concord Brush Fire
Concord Brush Fire(Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a brush fire around noon on Tuesday.

The brush fire in Campbell County was reported to be within 10 feet of nearby structures on Plum Branch Road. The fire had spread to several sheds, according to firefighters.

The fire was then contained to the sheds and crews worked for several hours until the fire was extinguished.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

