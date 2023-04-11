Birthdays
Comedian Fortune Feimster coming to Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comedian Fortune Feimster is scheduled for a show at the Berglund Center August 4.

Tickets for her “Live Laugh Love” tour go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m.

She will also perform regionally in Richmond, as well as in Greensboro, Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Feimster began her career with the Groundlings Sunday Company in Los Angeles, according to a news release, then played roles on “Chelsea Lately” and “The Mindy Project,” with other TV and movie roles to follow. She also hosts a morning show with comedian Tom Papa on Sirius XM.

