Here @ Home shows fashion trends you’ll want to try

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is the ninth most-obsessed state with fashion trends in the country. Trends such as loafers, bomber jackets, and graphic tees are also popular right now in America. New research reveals the most popular fashion trends in each state. Virginia’s top 5 most Googled fashion trends right now:

Cowboy boots, Loafers, Chelsea boots, Puffer jackets and Graphic tees.

To look at some of the styles and how to wear them, Here @ Home welcomes Crystal McBroom, owner and buyer of La De Da Inc., and Alley Brundage, store manager and buyer, of 310 Rosemont.

Take a look at the trends they’re seeing in their stores right now and how you can make a look that’s on trend - and make it your own.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.