Grocery store manager honors 30-year employee for helping a co-worker in need

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.

After Amy Humphries stepped up to help her co-worker, Laura, the store manager Pete Santella wanted to honor her.

Humphries spent a few weeks helping Laura clean up some property. Sadly, Laura passed away shortly after that.

Santella says he wanted to recognize Humphries in a special way.

Watch the big reveal in this week’s Acts of Kindness:

