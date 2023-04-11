Grocery store manager honors 30-year employee for helping a co-worker in need
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.
After Amy Humphries stepped up to help her co-worker, Laura, the store manager Pete Santella wanted to honor her.
Humphries spent a few weeks helping Laura clean up some property. Sadly, Laura passed away shortly after that.
Santella says he wanted to recognize Humphries in a special way.
Watch the big reveal in this week’s Acts of Kindness:
