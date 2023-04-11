Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Grocery store manager honors 30-year employee for helping a co-worker in need

Amy Humphries, a 30-year Food Lion employee, is being honored for helping a former co-worker...
Amy Humphries, a 30-year Food Lion employee, is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.(WWBT)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.

After Amy Humphries stepped up to help her co-worker, Laura, the store manager Pete Santella wanted to honor her.

Humphries spent a few weeks helping Laura clean up some property. Sadly, Laura passed away shortly after that.

Santella says he wanted to recognize Humphries in a special way.

Watch the big reveal in this week’s Acts of Kindness:

A 30-year Food Lion employee is being honored for helping a former co-worker and friend.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Law enforcement, ambulances, and public safety vehicles line the street at the scene of a...
6th patient discharged, 2 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting
Tropical Flower Arranging With Gloriosa
Tropical Flower Arranging With Gloriosa
Spring At Hull's Drive-In Movie Theatre
Spring At Hull's Drive-In Movie Theatre
Kids' Fishing Day
Kids' Fishing Day
Lynchburg Grows Plant Sale
Lynchburg Grows Plant Sale