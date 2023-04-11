Birthdays
Hand in Hand Playground work ahead of schedule

New Hand in Hand Playground
New Hand in Hand Playground(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Work on Blacksburg’s Hand in Hand playground is ahead of schedule.

Construction began on March 1.

The town is working to update the 30-year-old playground

Dean Crane, Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation says the town is refurbishing all of the personalized wooden pickets from the old playground and adding them in with new pickets people can buy.

“the construction is happening,” Crane said. “A lot of parts are coming in. Materials are coming in and we’re starting to refurbish the pickets and get the fence back up.”

A grand opening date is still being scheduled.

