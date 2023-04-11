Homestead Creamery and Virginia Tech create new ice cream flavor

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - With their roots in agriculture, Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery have formed a partnership based on a shared passion for locally sourced, home-grown, quality ingredients.

From farm to market, the collaboration between the nationally ranked Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology and the award-winning Homestead Creamery brings innovative food science research to market in the form of Hokie-inspired ice cream.

Here @ Home takes a first look at this new flavor, Hokie Tracks, which promises to be the perfect sweet & savory combination of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls and chocolate covered pretzel pieces.

