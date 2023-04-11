Ladder donations are needed for a Pulaski art sculpture

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley needs your ladders and step stools starting April 17.

An art project that’s happening in May in Pulaski is crafted out of the community’s ladders. Artists Charlie Brouwer and Barry Keller will start working on the project on May 1.

The center’s executive director explained the project will be a community effort.

”It’s a great way to get to know community members,” Becky Lattuca said. “Maybe you wouldn’t have had a conversation with these people, but when they brought by their ladder you end up learning all sorts of little snippets about people’s lives and it’s a lot of fun.”

Once the sculpture comes down in June, everyone will get their ladders back.

More information on how to lend a ladder can be found here.

