Man arrested for shooting Pittsylvania County senior

Tyhiem Hanks mugshot
Tyhiem Hanks mugshot(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Pittsylvania County senior citizen.

Tyhiem Hanks, 19 of the Java, Virginia area, is charged with Felony Assault, Discharging a Firearm Into An Occupied Dwelling, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Concealed Carry Permit.

The incident took place the afternoon of Saturday, April 8, 2023. Pittsylvania County 911 got a call from a woman in the 100 block of Glenn Brown Road in the Java community.  She said she was inside her home and saw a male walking across the yard toward her home, and she opened her door to talk to him, at which point he fired a handgun at her. She moved to avoid the shots, according to the sheriff’s office, but was hit once. The shooter then left.

First responders got the victim to a trauma center, and she is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Members of the community supplied information that led to the arrest of Hanks, according to the sheriff’s office. Hanks remains in jail under no bond.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was aided in the investigation by the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Pittsylvania County’s 911 dispatchers, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

