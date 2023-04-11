Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three shot in southwest Roanoke
12-year-old Lexi Waddle, reported missing from Carroll County.
Missing Carroll County girl found safe
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
The chance for rain is none through Thursday. By Friday a few showers will be on our doorstep.
Soak in the sun! Staying dry throughout much of this week
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business

Latest News

Roanoke City Gun Violence Workshop
Roanoke City Gun Violence Workshop
Southwest Roanoke Shooting
Southwest Roanoke Shooting
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman gives the first quarter report for RPD Monday afternoon.
Roanoke leaders discuss framework for reducing gun violence
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat