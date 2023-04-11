Birthdays
Martha Hooker running for reelection to Roanoke Co. Board of Supervisors

By Joe Dashiell
Apr. 11, 2023
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Martha Hooker has represented the Catawba District on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors since 2016.

Now, she’s running for reelection and says she is proud of her record serving the county and her constituents.

Hooker was joined by fellow Supervisors Paul Mahoney and Phil North, and School Board member David Linden as she discussed her re-election campaign Tuesday afternoon.

As the current chair of the Board of Supervisors, Hooker said she believes the county is moving in the right direction.

“We’re taking care of them fiscally. We’re taking care of our schools. We’re taking care of our public safety, and we’re looking for additional economic development and we will get it. We will find the right things,” Hooker said. “We’ve had great success in the last year with over $190 million of new investments. So we’re pleased with our direction.”

Hooker faces a challenge from former School Board member and local pastor Tom McCracken who announced his campaign yesterday.

The Republican primary is June 20th.

