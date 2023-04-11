Birthdays
Memorial service set for late Altavista fire chief

Memorial Service Set for Altavista Fire Chief John Tucker
Memorial Service Set for Altavista Fire Chief John Tucker(Altavista Fire Company)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, for Altavista Fire Chief John E. Tucker, who died April 8 at age 53.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Altavista Fire Company.

There will be an emergency vehicle procession before the service.

Altavista Fire Company released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief, John E. Tucker, a respected member of the Altavista Fire Company, and a prominent fixture of our great town.

Chief Tucker was a great resource and wealth of knowledge, not only to our Department, but to the residents of Altavista, Campbell County, and beyond. Tucker had a true servants heart, it was shown daily with honor and distinction as he served this community that he loved so much for 30 years, serving 18 years as Fire Chief. He will be greatly missed by all. At this time, we ask you to keep the Tucker and Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers.

