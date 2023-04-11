Birthdays
Montgomery County honors 40th anniversary of Broomin’ & Bloomin’ event

Broomin' & Bloomin' 40th anniversary
Broomin' & Bloomin' 40th anniversary(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades the annual Broomin’ & Bloomin event has helped make Montgomery County a cleaner place.

“It is a community cleanup event,” Montgomery County Supervisor April DeMotts said. “We clean up the community, we beautify the community and it takes place throughout the entire county.”

It’s back for its 40th year April 22. To honor the milestone, the county has built a community garden along the Huckleberry Trail at Coal Mining Heritage Park.

“We have various flowering plants here that are going to bloom periodically throughout the year; we tried to set up the plants where they would produce flowers at various times throughout the season,” Montgomery County Sustainability Manager Bill Long said.

The county supervisors put the finishing touches on the garden April 11, by digging up some dirt and planting a few trees.

“As we move forward with various initiatives and environmental awareness, Broomin’ & Bloomin’ plays a vital role,” Long said. “It was part of the reason why we wanted to put the pollinator garden in as another sign of a sustainability initiative.”

Registration for this year’s cleanup ends Friday.

“This event is incredibly important just in terms of community spirit and community pride,” DeMotts said. “We have people that have volunteered for Broomin’ & Bloomin’ for decades. They do it because they’re proud of where they live and they want a role in helping keep it beautiful for years to come.”

To find out more information or to volunteer at Broomin’ & Bloomin’ click here.

