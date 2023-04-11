Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police searching for Wythe Refuge Mercy House burglar

Man wanted for robbery in Wytheville.
Man wanted for robbery in Wytheville.(Wytheville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is wanted for burglarizing the Wythe Refuge Mercy House Monday night, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Police say the man pictured below stole items including three TVs, a clothes dryer, a mattress, and a vacuum cleaner.

Man wanted for robbery in Wytheville.
Man wanted for robbery in Wytheville.(Wytheville Police Department)

Police described the thief as a white man in his 40s to 50s, with long brown hair. The man was wearing a dark leather jacket, khaki pants and boots. In the picture, he also appeared to be wearing a Western-style shirt that was white on the bottom, black in the middle, and blue on top.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is asked to call the Wytheville Police Department at 276-223-3300.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three shot in southwest Roanoke
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
12-year-old Lexi Waddle, reported missing from Carroll County.
Missing Carroll County girl found safe

Latest News

New Hand in Hand Playground
Hand in Hand Playground work ahead of schedule
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg
Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break.
Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break
Law enforcement, ambulances, and public safety vehicles line the street at the scene of a...
Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital after Louisville mass shooting