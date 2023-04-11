Police searching for Wythe Refuge Mercy House burglar

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is wanted for burglarizing the Wythe Refuge Mercy House Monday night, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

Police say the man pictured below stole items including three TVs, a clothes dryer, a mattress, and a vacuum cleaner.

Man wanted for robbery in Wytheville. (Wytheville Police Department)

Police described the thief as a white man in his 40s to 50s, with long brown hair. The man was wearing a dark leather jacket, khaki pants and boots. In the picture, he also appeared to be wearing a Western-style shirt that was white on the bottom, black in the middle, and blue on top.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the man is asked to call the Wytheville Police Department at 276-223-3300.

