Poplar Forest celebrates Thomas Jefferson’s birthday

Poplar Forest
Poplar Forest(Poplar Forest)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of Thomas Jefferson is happening this week at Poplar Forest to honor the Founding Father’s 280th birthday.

Poplar Forest was Jefferson’s retreat home and plantation in Lynchburg that was built beginning in 1806.

The property will be hosting tours, and hands-on-activities like making birthday cards, and participating in period games.

Mary Massie is the Corporation for Thomas Jefferson Poplar Forest Program and Education Director. She joined Here @ Home to share more about the April 13 event happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She also reminded people about the Poplar Forest Parkway that opened August 2022. That parkway offers trails and a driving path up through the property. The goal is to add exhibits and offer more learning opportunities on the path to teach people about the enslaved people who worked on the plantation.

