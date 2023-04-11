Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of Grandin Road in Roanoke is closed due to a water main break near Patrick Henry High School.

The city says the northbound lanes of Grandin Rd approaching Brandon Ave are closed until the repairs are completed. Afternoon buses from the school may be delayed if the road is still closed when school lets out, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

No detour will be established.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.