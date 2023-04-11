Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break

Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break.
Portion of Grandin Rd closed due to water main break.(City of Roanoke)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A portion of Grandin Road in Roanoke is closed due to a water main break near Patrick Henry High School.

The city says the northbound lanes of Grandin Rd approaching Brandon Ave are closed until the repairs are completed. Afternoon buses from the school may be delayed if the road is still closed when school lets out, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

No detour will be established.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three shot in southwest Roanoke
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
12-year-old Lexi Waddle, reported missing from Carroll County.
Missing Carroll County girl found safe

Latest News

Salem Road Closures
Salem road closures expected Monday and Tuesday
Salem Road Closures
Salem Road Closures
Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept
Hardy Road car wreck leaves 5 people hospitalized
Roads remain closed after downtown Lynchburg water line break