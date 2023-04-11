Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center meeting happening in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The public will get to see some final designs for the highly anticipated redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center.

This will be the third public meeting on this project, since December according to Molly Hagan, the Marketing Coordinator at Roanoke Parks and Recreation .

Hagan said architects and staff will show some of the designs of what the final product will look like for the center.

“We kinda had a closer look at some of the ways that those spaces could be incorporated. Things like teen hang out spaces or athletic spaces or meeting rooms, kitchens, things like that and so this final meeting, they’ve used lots of feedback from the community which was great and now we’re going to see what that looks like in reality all together,” said Hagan.

The architects took into consideration the needs of the community and your input when coming up with the final design.

“This is a neighborhood recreation center but it sees a lot of use from a lot of people in the city and so, knowing who is using the center and what they’re looking for, what their needs are especially if they’re not currently being met and they want to see it in a future rec center, it’s really important to share that with us in the planning process,” said Hagan.

The meeting will take place in the Melrose Library Community Room from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will also be livestreamed on the Play Roanoke facebook page.

