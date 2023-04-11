Roanoke leaders discuss framework for reducing gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A more than four hour workshop saw Roanoke and regional leaders discuss intervention, prevention and enforcement of gun violence in and around the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department and Gun Violence Prevention Commission shared what they’ve seen so far this year.

RPD’s first quarter (Jan. 1 to March 31) of 2023 showed an almost 11% decrease in part one crimes (which include murder and homicides) from 1,115 in 2022 to 997 in 2023 at this point this year. This time in 2022 there had been five homicides and this year there have been four, this time in 2022 there had been 14 aggravated assaults and this year there have been 12.

Overall crimes and shootings have been slightly down, but many of the shootings this year are occurring in one area: northwest. Gun violence instances are at 13 so far this year compared to 9 in 2022.

“Predominantly the highest number of instances involving gun violence have been in northwest Roanoke,” said Joe Cobb, vice-mayor of Roanoke during his presentation with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

“Northwest Roanoke, I’ll say this, I’m saying this, not the council, but they are under siege. People are afraid to go out when it’s dark, in certain areas there’s not a lot of light, they are afraid,” said Sherman Lea, mayor of Roanoke.

The discussion turned to what action the commission can take within the community to combat the violence. Leaders weighed refocusing efforts and resources to northwest specifically.

“One of the strategies we’re now considering is that rather than only doing a city-wide approach in terms of prevention and intervention, we may want to get more strategic about a particular area of the city and that being the number one priority of northwest. So that we can set some outcomes and trace the effectiveness of some of our comprehensive efforts to hopefully see those numbers go down,” said Cobb.

“If we can broaden the scope in that area and not just think about enforcement but think also about how do we truly break the cycle of generational poverty, how do we give people opportunities to change their lives, so that they feel that they have hope and they feel that they have a future, then I believe that we will have a reduction in gun violence,” said Rabbi Kathy Cohen, a member of the commission.

The commission outlined eight recommendations it would like City Council to vote on at a future meeting:

To continue the research process of gathering and reviewing evidence-based data related to the root causes of gun violence.

To codify a framework for the City of Roanoke’s gun violence funding support of prevention, intervention and response efforts.

Secure ongoing funding for gun violence prevention, intervention and response efforts by identifying sources dedicated and sustainable funding streams.

To increase and sustain partnerships within the community to aid in the reduction of gun violence.

To implement a public campaign to promote the City’s efforts to prevent, interrupt and respond to gun violence.

To support the GVPC internal committee structure and stakeholder engagement plan.

To add one youth and one young adult (non-voting) seat to the GVPC.

To address, with the City Council, the root causes of gun violence with these recommendations in an identified and prioritized section of the city.

