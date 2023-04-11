Birthdays
Staying dry and Warming this Week

Next chance of rain arrives this weekend
After a frosty start temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
  • Frost Advisory this morning
  • Sunny and warming this week
  • Active conditions possible this weekend

THIS MONRING

Temperatures are chilly this morning with 30s area wide. Frost is possible and a Frost Advisory continues until 9AM.

Frost Advisory until 9am.
Frost Advisory until 9am.(WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - THURSDAY

Sunny and warmer today.
Sunny and warmer today.(WDBJ Weather)

A large ridge of high pressure will take control of our weather for much of this week. This means we stay rain-free through Thursday. This also will help supply us with warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the 70s by Tuesday. Expect highs in the 70s and lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday under a good deal of sunshine.

Temperatures get back into the 80s later this week.
Temperatures get back into the 80s later this week.(WDBJ Weather)

Low temperatures will also start to warm up. Low-mid 40s are expected by Wednesday morning. Upper 40s and low 50s will build back in by Friday morning.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Our stretch of dry weather may come to an end by late Friday. An area of low pressure comes out of the Gulf of Mexico and approaches our hometowns by Friday and Saturday. Expect more cloud cover and the opportunity for scattered showers to build in. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune this part of the forecast.

Isolated showers are possible on Friday.
Isolated showers are possible on Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

Right now it doesn’t look to be a washout with a few of us seeing rain for Friday and Saturday.

Isolated showers are possible on Saturday.
Isolated showers are possible on Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday may bring the better chance for most of us to see showers as a cold front treks to the east.

A front looks to move through on Sunday.
A front looks to move through on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.
Spring is for the birds with Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner.(WDBJ Weather)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! In this episode Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner interviewed Dr. Wilson, who is an ornithologist at Hollins University. We talked about everything birds, bird migration, when to set out your hummingbird feeder and we even discussed Avian flu. Check it out!

