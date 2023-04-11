Summer music series announced for Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new summer music series gets underway this year at Explore Park in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Explore Park and Twin Creeks Brewpub have partnered to present the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series, which will take place the second Friday of each month from May to September.

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music from 7 to 9. The complete 2023 schedule and band listing is as follows:

May 12 – Shoobies

June 9 – Empty Bottles

July 14 – Eric Wayne Band

August 11 – Solacoustix

September 8 – Christian Q & The Groove

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to take lawn chairs or blankets. Food and beverage options will be available on-site.

Visit RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage for music series updates.

TavernStageFlier 11x17 by Pat Thomas on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.