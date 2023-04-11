Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two boys hurt in a shooting Monday in Roanoke are 7-year-old twins, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Caldwell says police have a suspect but have not released a name, and no one has been arrested or charges filed. The shooting stemmed from an issue with a bicycle, according to Caldwell.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW, where they found a woman and the boys with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Three shot in southwest Roanoke
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
12-year-old Lexi Waddle, reported missing from Carroll County.
Missing Carroll County girl found safe

Latest News

Virginia Lottery winner Lynette Crider
Woman delivering cake plays lottery, wins $200,000
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
Flipping through money
Achieve financial well-being with Financial Empowerment Center
Hokie Tracks
Homestead Creamery and Virginia Tech create new ice cream flavor