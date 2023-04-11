Birthdays
Warner highlights water infrastructure project during visit to Rockbridge Co.

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is making a two-day swing through western Virginia

On Tuesday, he made stops in Harrisonburg, Rockbridge Co. and Botetourt Co., highlighting federal funds that will benefit infrastructure projects in the region.

One example is a raw water pumping station along the banks of the Maury River that went into service in 1975.

It’s outdated and unreliable, and needs to be replaced.

Warner joined local officials and employees of the Maury Service Authority to present a ceremonial check for $3 million. And he marveled at an estimate of how much water the station has pumped over the last 48 years.

“22 trillion - That’s even a lot for Washington numbers,” Warner joked. “So that’s an awful lot of water.”

And he said the pumping station that replaces it will have far-reaching effects as well.

“Great for the community, as well as great for economic development,” Warner told reporters. “A lot of businesses in the community, some breweries, the equine center need access to the clean potable water and they’ll have it now because of this investment.”

The $3 million in federal funds will pay for just under half of the cost of the new pumping station.

Engineering and Design work should begin soon, with completion in about two and a half years.

