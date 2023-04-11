Birthdays
Woman delivering cake plays lottery, wins $200,000

Virginia Lottery winner Lynette Crider
Virginia Lottery winner Lynette Crider(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynch Station woman won $200,000 playing the lottery while delivering a home-baked cake to a friend, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

Lynette Crider was delivering a cake when she stopped at Apple Market on Wards Road in Rustburg. She bought a The Price is Right ticket, took it home and scratched it. The ticket was a $200,000 top prize winner, according to lottery officials.

“I started hollering!” she told Lottery officials. “It feels wonderful!”

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,040,000, said lottery officials. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.27.

Crider is the second person to claim the top prize, which means one more $200,000 ticket remains unclaimed in this game. She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills and possibly get a new vehicle.

