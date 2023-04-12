Alleghany County hosts Kids Fishing Day

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grab your fishing poles and get ready to reel in some fun this weekend in Alleghany County.

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the 33rd annual Kids Fishing Day Saturday, April 15 on Dunlap Creek at Boys’ Home.

Katlyn Smals is the county’s recreation assistant supervisor and joined Here @ Home to explain the importance of giving children the opportunity to explore the outdoors.

Children 4 to 15 can participate. You can sign up the day of the event with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and the fishing lasting until noon.

Anyone with questions can check the parks and rec website or give the office a call at 540-863-6622.

