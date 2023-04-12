Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023.(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III’s Coronation next month, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending lengthy speculation on whether he would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

But Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. The May 6 date of the coronation at Westminster Abbey coincides with their son’s birthday.

Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by his decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

The revelations included details of private conversations with his father, and his elder brother, Prince William. The disclosures fanned tensions between Harry and his family, which had become public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press. The treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country.

“Spare” also alleged that members of the royal family regularly hand out unflattering information about others in the House of Windsor — on the condition that they get better coverage themselves.

The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view in recent weeks when the Sussexes acknowledged that they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.

Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main home before they gave up royal duties and moved to a wealthy enclave in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Christine Stinson, executive director of Wayne County Health Department, discusses the...
Official talks about plastics fire dangers
FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House moves to protect some abortion patients’ records
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns