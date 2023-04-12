Check out what’s happening at Hull’s Drive-In
Special group packages are available
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking to take the family out on a fun outing? Hull’s Drive-In, a seasonal theatre, has been in operation since 1950 and has now opened for the 2023 season.
Here @ Home talks to the Executive Director of Hull’s to find out what you can expect this season.
Hull’s is the nation’s first non-profit drive-in movie theatre and earned its 501c3 status in 2000 after the community rallied around saving the drive-in from being shuttered in 1999. The community has supported Hull’s through memberships, sponsorships and donations since acquiring the business. Many changes have occurred – especially during COVID, and the number of drive-ins has dwindled to just over 300 in the US.
Hull’s offers Screen Greetings for birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, and more!
