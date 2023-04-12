Chesterfield man involved in shoot-out on I-95 charged with abducting N.Y. woman

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man who was involved in a shoot-out with Virginia State Police has been charged with abduction.

Police say Michael C. Davis, 34, abducted Tatiana N. David of Ithaca, New York, on the morning of April 5.

Davis then traveled with David south into Virginia.

Around 9:30 p.m. April 5, a Virginia State Police trooper saw an SUV with the wrong license plates traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over on the shoulder of the road and spoke to both the driver and passenger, police said.

“It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger,” Virginia State Police said. “Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A pursuit was initiated.”

The vehicle initially crashed near the 152 miler marker when it struck a guardrail, but it continued, police said.

Near exit 148 in Prince William County, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

State police say Davis then began shooting at troopers, who returned fire.

David died at the scene. Davis, who was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, remains in the hospital.

New York police say Davis forced David into a vehicle against her will, prompting a statewide endangered adult alert.

New York police said that Tatiana David had been abducted in Ithaca, New York. (Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services)

“The victim and the suspect were in a previous relationship and have a 4-year-old child together,” New York State Police said.

New York State Police say David had an apparent gunshot wound, but her cause of death is pending an investigation.

In the incident in Virginia, no police were injured.

“In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Virginia State Police said. “A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting.”

