Create your own tropical flower art at The Taubman

One of many adult workshops that the Museum offers throughout the year.
Taubman Flower Arranging Class
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Learn how to create an artistic arrangement of beautiful tropical flowers with one of Roanoke’s most talented floral designers, Mary Jo Thompson from Gloriosa!

Here @ Home welcomes Mary Jo, along with Katrina King-Singh, Deputy Director of Community Engagement at the Taubman Museum of Art, to tell us more about the class and show us how to make our own works of art.

Tropical Flower Artistry Workshop that Mary Jo will lead at the Taubman Museum of Art will be held on Sunday, April 16. It’s one of the many adult workshops that the Museum offers throughout the year.

In this hands-on, two-hour workshop, Mary Jo will teach you about the natural lines of Hawaiian-grown blooms and leaves to add drama and elegance to our design. You’ll also discover how to incorporate leaf manipulation techniques for a one-of-a-kind floral creation.

Students need to bring sharp floral snips. All other materials are provided, including flowers such as ginger, anthuriums, monstera leaves, birds of paradise, proteas and others. You’ll also receive a beautiful vessel for your design.

Registration is filling up fast, so be sure to register soon. The cost is $75 for Museum members and $85 for the general public.

