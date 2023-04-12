Birthdays
Dr Pepper Park hosts POP 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges has added a throwback tour to its Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series, with the Pop 2000 Tour scheduled for July 30.

The tour features Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO, hitmakers in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.

Chris Kirkpatrick was a member of one of the defining boy bands of the turn of the century, *NSYNC, with hits such as “Bye Bye Bye,” “This I Promise You” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Since the group’s heyday, he has worked as a voice actor on children’s shows and has competed on reality shows.

O-Town was formed as part of the reality show “Making the Band,” and had hits including “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing.”

BBMak, an English pop group, is back after disbanding, and hit the Billboard top 20 with “Back Here.”

Ryan Cabrera is a singer-songwriter who had hits including “On the Way Down” and “True,” and had roles in shows on MTV.

LFO, featuring lone surviving member Brad Fischetti, had top ten hits including “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV. “

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at DrPepperPark.com.

