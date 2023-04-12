Birthdays
Historic tax reductions announced by Roanoke County Board of Supervisors

Supreme Tax File
(mediaphotos | Getty Images)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved historic tax reductions and an increased personal property tax relief for residents on Tuesday.

According to the Board of Supervisors, the real estate tax for 2023 will see a 3-cent reduction, to $1.06 per one hundred dollars of assessed value. The personal property tax will see a 10-cent reduction and is set at a rate of $3.40 per one hundred dollars of assessed value. A 56.10% personal property tax relief reduction has also been approved.

In regards to personal use vehicles, vehicles valued at $1,000 or less qualify for no personal property tax. Vehicles valued from $1,001 to $20,000 will be eligible for 56.10% tax relief. Qualifying personal use vehicles valued at $20,001 or more shall only receive 56.10% tax relief on the first $20,000 of value,” according to the Board’s documents.

In order to offer additional tax relief, the Board is providing a one-time allocation of approximately $3 million, increasing the personal property tax relief to 56.10%.

”Our Board remains committed to putting money back in the hands of our hard-working citizens,” said Martha Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair.

