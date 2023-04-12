Hometown Jobs: Mechatronics program at Virginia Western Community College prepares students for advanced manufacturing careers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue to highlight the need for workers in trades and services right here in our hometowns, we want to focus on a program which can lead to multiple career paths in advanced manufacturing.

“I started in machining actually making parts on the shop floor…I was a machinist for seven years. I came here, worked two years, about a year doing that. At the same time, I was going to Virginia Western while I was working as a machinist on the shop floor and then I decided that I wanted to go pursue engineering more after getting some shop floor experience,” said Joel Thomas, Manufacturing Engineering Technician.

Joel Thomas works at MAAG Gala in Botetourt County.

“Here at MAAG GALA we make pelletizing systems for plastic. Most people don’t necessarily know what that is, but we turn plastic, molten plastic into small BB like pellets and we build these systems and these systems go worldwide,” said Thomas.

While at Virginia Western Community College, he pursued a degree in mechatronics.

“I couldn’t do my job now with all the computer work and the design stuff without having gotten my degree. There was no way I could possibly do it,” said Thomas.

“Mechatronics is a mix of mechanical and electrical engineering,” said Briana Wood, Virginia Western Community College student.

“The type of employers that we have in the region, are pretty diverse and so what we’ve tried to do with the mechatronics degree is we have three specialization areas or focus areas so that we can hit the diversity...With those specializations, we can hit pretty much the full range of mechanical jobs. So if you want to do drafting, specialize in drafting and go do that. If you want to be maintenance somewhat and work on motors or in a foundry, you can do that as well, so by having those specializations, we hit pretty much all of the occupations in the area,” said David Berry, Mechatronics Program Head at Virginia Western Community College.

David Berry said after completing the two year program, the jobs and salary are wide ranging.

“The average for our graduates should be somewhere between the low twenty dollars an hour, up to about forty dollars an hour and again those are a broad range of occupations, so we might have a drafter that’s sitting in a cubical in a clean environment making thirty dollars an hour, but we might have someone that’s in a dirty environment making forty dollars an hour,” said Berry.

You’re very marketable, very marketable. You will always have a job and you just can grow from each position. There’s really no ceiling on you,” said Wood.

To learn more about the program click here.

