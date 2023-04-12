Birthdays
Investing in Rural America conference takes place in Roanoke

Investing in Rural America conference
Investing in Rural America conference(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The annual Investing in Rural America conference took place at the Hotel Roanoke Wednesday.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond spoke about the need for workers as an economic driver for rural communities.

He talked about how those communities can better recruit and retain a healthy workforce.

“Now the importance of a robust, reliable labor supply isn’t news to smaller towns. We all know the challenges of workforce recruitment and development, but especially now that the pandemic has tightened the labor market even further, smaller communities are going to have to figure out how to put your best foot forward,” said Tom Barkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

To do this, Barkin suggested being able to market your community well, better housing options and means of transportation.

