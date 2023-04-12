Kaine and Warner highlight funding for low water bridge replacement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One year to the day that Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) first visited Roanoke’s low water bridge and pledged to secure funding for its replacement, he was back.

This time he was joined by Sen Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) to present a ceremonial check for $2.5 million to members of Roanoke City Council.

“Promises made. Promises kept,” Warner said during the ceremony Wednesday morning. “You get that one? That’s an applause line,” he joked.

“This is a real good project,” Kaine added. “It’s great for Roanoke’s outdoor city brand. It’s great for the neighborhood. And it’s an indication of the community coming together to work hard.”

Not only does the greenway flood during periods of heavy rain and high water, but the bridge is always an obstacle for kayakers and others who use the river.

“You know we’ve been talking about this project for years, and I’m actually excited to see it manifest,” said Roanoke River Blueway Committee Coordinator Amanda McGee.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Steve Powers, a whitewater kayaker, fly fisherman and fish biologist. “It’s going to make the Roanoke River much more safe and much more accessible for paddlers. It’s a huge deal for people who use the greenway, because it’s going to make it safer and more accessible for them. And it’s also going to restore fish habitat.”

So how long until the bridge is replaced?

Design work should take about six to nine months, and city officials say they are hopeful the project can be completed in about two years.

