Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Kaine and Warner highlight funding for low water bridge replacement

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One year to the day that Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) first visited Roanoke’s low water bridge and pledged to secure funding for its replacement, he was back.

This time he was joined by Sen Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) to present a ceremonial check for $2.5 million to members of Roanoke City Council.

“Promises made. Promises kept,” Warner said during the ceremony Wednesday morning. “You get that one? That’s an applause line,” he joked.

“This is a real good project,” Kaine added. “It’s great for Roanoke’s outdoor city brand. It’s great for the neighborhood. And it’s an indication of the community coming together to work hard.”

Not only does the greenway flood during periods of heavy rain and high water, but the bridge is always an obstacle for kayakers and others who use the river.

“You know we’ve been talking about this project for years, and I’m actually excited to see it manifest,” said Roanoke River Blueway Committee Coordinator Amanda McGee.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Steve Powers, a whitewater kayaker, fly fisherman and fish biologist. “It’s going to make the Roanoke River much more safe and much more accessible for paddlers. It’s a huge deal for people who use the greenway, because it’s going to make it safer and more accessible for them. And it’s also going to restore fish habitat.”

So how long until the bridge is replaced?

Design work should take about six to nine months, and city officials say they are hopeful the project can be completed in about two years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Salvation Army Recognizes Veteran With Lifetime Achievement Award
Salvation Army Recognizes Veteran With Lifetime Achievement Award
Dogs Train To Sniff Out Invasive Lanternflies
Dogs Train To Sniff Out Invasive Lanternflies
Teacher Shot By Student Recognized By Virginia Lawmakers
Teacher Shot By Student Recognized By Virginia Lawmakers
Investing In Rural America Conference In Roanoke
Investing In Rural America Conference In Roanoke