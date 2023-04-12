Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Lynchburg Grows is Holding a Plant Sale and Open House

Sale is a fundraiser for the organization
Lynchburg Grows Open House
Lynchburg Grows Open House(Lynchburg Grows Open House)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows has been around for decades and provides fresh fruits and vegetables for community members who need it the most.

Now, the public is invited to help them continue to do what they do by attending their upcoming plant sale and open house Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM (or until they sell out).

Listen to our conversation with Development Director, Bethany Walker about what you can expect at the open house and what you can find at the sale.

If you’d like to contact Bethany directly, you can email her at bethany@lynchburggrows.org

The plant sale will take place at 1339 Englewood Street in Lynchburg.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
Stiff EPA emission limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales
Hull's Drive In
Check out what’s happening at Hull’s Drive-In
Taubman Flower Arranging Class
Create your own tropical flower art at The Taubman
Kids Fishing Day
Alleghany County hosts Kids Fishing Day