Lynchburg Grows is Holding a Plant Sale and Open House

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows has been around for decades and provides fresh fruits and vegetables for community members who need it the most.

Now, the public is invited to help them continue to do what they do by attending their upcoming plant sale and open house Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM (or until they sell out).

Listen to our conversation with Development Director, Bethany Walker about what you can expect at the open house and what you can find at the sale.

If you’d like to contact Bethany directly, you can email her at bethany@lynchburggrows.org

The plant sale will take place at 1339 Englewood Street in Lynchburg.

