Nextdoor App offers feature to help find lost pets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, April 11 is National Pet Day. It’s a chance for pet owners to celebrate their beloved animals.

Something pet owners may not like to think about is their pets running away.

On the community app Nextdoor, there’s a way to alert neighbors about your missing pet. The app allows users to create a virtual flyer through PawBoost - which is then put on the main feed for other users in your area.

The flyer can have the pet’s name, picture, and other identifying information.

“Obviously, anytime a pet goes missing, it can be a very intense and emotional time, right, like pets are basically like family for all of us. And so I think spreading the news early and often that your pet is missing, being able to share any details about them, what they look like when you would have last seen them,” said Cady Kobe, the head of community at Nextdoor.

Kobe says the flyers through PawBoost can encourage neighbors on Nextdoor to interact with the post and hopefully help find the missing animals.

Nextdoor has seen several cases of missing pets being reunited with their owners.

One of those success cases is a cat named Freddie who went missing in California while his family moved to a new home.

“They had originally posted that Friday had gone missing, but no one had seen him and then, yeah, 72 days later, another neighbor was like, this cat has been in my backyard a lot this week, snapped a picture. Does anyone know who it is? He looks like he should have a family. And sure enough, so that was a very, very happy story,” Kobe said.

Kobe wants to use National Pet Day as a reminder for pet owners to get their animals microchipped, and to keep that information updated. That can also help should an animal go missing.

