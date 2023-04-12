Nick Leftwich named head football coach at William Fleming High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face is returning to William Fleming to lead the Colonels this upcoming football season.

Nick Leftwich will return to blue and gold following two seasons as the head coach at Cave Spring High School. While with the Knights, Leftwich led the team to their first winning season since 2014 and was named the 2022 River Ridge District Coach of the Year.

Coach Leftwich is coming home to the Colonels, having previously served as the Defensive Backs Coach and Strength and Conditioning Coach at William Fleming from 2019 to 2021. He has more than 10 years of coaching and teaching experience throughout Southwestern Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education from University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where he also played football and was a two-year captain. He is also played quarterback at Salem High School.

When talking about his decision to transition into the new role at Fleming, Leftwich said it was difficult to leave the athletes at Cave Spring, but that this decision is best for his family, and he is excited to pick up the relationship he already has with some members of the team.

“My goal for anything any day is to go 1-0 in everything you do,” he explains. “Nothing matters except the next one. So that next rep at practice, don’t worry about the previous one, learn from it, apply it to the next one. In the classroom, with everything you do, with every test question, all that type of stuff. When at home, make sure you’re doing the right things, putting yourself in a position to be successful. That’s what life is about. Winning is important. Otherwise, we wouldn’t keep score. But winning is not always guaranteed, but what we can guarantee ourselves is that if we put in the work and we do it the right way, and we approach it with the right attitude, we’re going to be able to put ourselves in the position to be successful at the end of the day.”

Leftwich replaces Jamar Lovelace who was named the head coach of E.C. Glass High School earlier this year.

