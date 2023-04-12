One person treated following fire in Montgomery County

Montgomery Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An unattended burn barrel may have been the cause of a trailer fire, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred on Eskeridge Road on Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County.

The Christiansburg Fire Chief says no one was inside the home when first responders arrived. One elderly person was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire chief says no pets were inside the home.

