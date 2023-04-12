Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

One person treated following fire in Montgomery County

Montgomery Co Fire
Montgomery Co Fire(Andrew Webb)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Montgomery Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An unattended burn barrel may have been the cause of a trailer fire, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred on Eskeridge Road on Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery County.

The Christiansburg Fire Chief says no one was inside the home when first responders arrived. One elderly person was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire chief says no pets were inside the home.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Members of the Virginia Senate recognized Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teachers who was...
Virginia Senate recognizes Abigail Zwerner
Buchanan's Arbor Day Celebration
Buchanan's Arbor Day Celebration
From Overweight To Training For A Half-Marathon
From Overweight To Training For A Half-Marathon
Virginia Tech researching how to train dogs to detect spotted lanternfly
Virginia Tech researching how dogs can help detect spotted lanternfly