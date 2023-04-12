Roanoke City School Board approves names of administration and CTE buildings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City School Board approved the proposed names of the downtown administration building they’ll move into in the fall of 2024 and the career and technical education facility that will open beside William Fleming High School in January 2024.

The Administration on Campbell’s official name is now “The William B. Robertson Administration Building” and the inside will include: The Doris Ennis School Board Meeting Chambers, The E. Wayne Harris Professional Learning Wing, The Wendell Ball Academic Wing and The George Andrew Kegley Communications and Community Engagement Wing.

The ROTEC Ruffner Facility’s official name is now “The Charles Day Technical Education Center” and the inside will include: The Lloyd Enoch Social Gathering Area and Courtyard, The Henrietta Lacks Health and Medical Sciences Wing, The Beth Brown Engineering and Robotics Wing, The Louis Phillipe Smithey Building and Trades Wing and The Joe Gaither Sports Medicine Wing.

The names were approved in a 6-1 vote with board member Diane Casola being the lone vote against. For more information on the Equity in Action Project plans you can find them here.

