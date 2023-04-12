Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Salvation Army NRV honors member with lifetime achievement award

Dallas Cox receives Salvation Army honor for service
Dallas Cox receives Salvation Army honor for service(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of the New River Valley is honoring one of its longest serving members with the lifetime achievement award.

Dallas Cox, a Vietnam Veteran and more than 30 year servant of the Salvation Army is receiving the high honor.

He is 87 and was surprised with the award on April 12.

Cox thought the group was holding a breakfast meeting but the group had different plans.

“Well I wasn’t expecting this, I can tell you,” he said. “It’s humbling. I don’t deserve it, though, but I appreciate their effort. I’ve enjoyed working with them for 30 some years.”

Cox says he’s grateful for his community and he’s proud to be able to call the New River Valley home.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Members of the Virginia Senate recognized Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teachers who was...
Virginia Senate recognizes Abigail Zwerner
Buchanan's Arbor Day Celebration
Buchanan's Arbor Day Celebration
From Overweight To Training For A Half-Marathon
From Overweight To Training For A Half-Marathon
Virginia Tech researching how to train dogs to detect spotted lanternfly
Virginia Tech researching how dogs can help detect spotted lanternfly
Montgomery Co Fire
One person treated following fire in Montgomery County