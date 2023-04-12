Salvation Army NRV honors member with lifetime achievement award

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of the New River Valley is honoring one of its longest serving members with the lifetime achievement award.

Dallas Cox, a Vietnam Veteran and more than 30 year servant of the Salvation Army is receiving the high honor.

He is 87 and was surprised with the award on April 12.

Cox thought the group was holding a breakfast meeting but the group had different plans.

“Well I wasn’t expecting this, I can tell you,” he said. “It’s humbling. I don’t deserve it, though, but I appreciate their effort. I’ve enjoyed working with them for 30 some years.”

Cox says he’s grateful for his community and he’s proud to be able to call the New River Valley home.

