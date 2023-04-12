Birthdays
Spring Bling supports West End Center for Youth

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring Bling is coming May 7 to the Hotel Roanoke Crystal Ballroom.

The brunch, silent auction and fashion Show featuring local models and fashions supports the West End Center for Youth, which is a 44-year-old community-based after-school and full-day summer program that provides “safe, nurturing programming that supports academics, literacy, health and nutrition, and cultural arts.” About 150 youth attend West End Center per year.

Executive Director Karen Pillis and Community Volunteer Frankie Robbins appeared on 7@four to talk about the cause.

For more information, click westendcenter.org or facebook.com/westendcenterforyouth.

