Teenage girl missing in Botetourt County

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Kaitlyn Ashby left her grandmother’s home in Daleville sometimes between 10:30 p.m. on April 11 and 5 a.m. the following morning.

Deputies say it is unknown if someone picked her up or she left on foot. According to deputies, she left her phone at the residence.

Kaitlyn Ashby has brown hair, hazel eyes is 5′4″ and approximately 150 lbs. She has three piercings in each ear. The clothing she is wearing is unknown.

If you have any information about Kaitlyn’s location call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 540-473-8631.

