Virginia Senate recognizes Abigail Zwerner

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As lawmakers returned to the State Capitol for the veto session Wednesday, they recognized Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student in January.

Lawmakers presented a resolution praising the teacher for the actions she took to protect her students, helping them to safety after she was wounded.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar read the resolution.

“Despite life-threatening injuries, Abby Zwerner ushered her students to safety in another room, and was the last person to exit the classroom where the shooting took place. No students were injured,”

“Thank you for all that you do for our children, and the lives that you no doubt saved,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Thank you.”

Sen. Tommy Norment (R-James City Co.) said Zwerner has been through at least four operations, and her recovery continues.

She attended Wednesday’s ceremony with members of her family.

