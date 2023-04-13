Chase Elliott cleared to compete at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Racing comes back to Martinsville this weekend-- as does a fan-favorite driver.

Chase Elliott has been cleared to compete this weekend.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup series champ will return to his seat in the number nine Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after missing the last six cup events with a broken leg form a snowboarding accident.

Josh Berry filled in for Elliott while he recovered and scored a career best second place at Richmond Raceway.

His return this weekend will be his 260th career start at the cup series level.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.