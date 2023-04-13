Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Downtown Bristol shows off rich history

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Bristol is making headlines as the home of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. But its rich history and resilient spirit are also catching the attention of visitors.

Driving on State Street or exploring alleyways downtown, the stories aren’t hard to find. Some are rooted in the city’s history as the Birthplace of Country Music.

Others are built on the businesses that persevered through hard times and are now fueling a downtown revival.

Clint Holley with The Earnest Tube said, “I love it. I love the history. I’m a country music fanatic. And this is it. This is ground zero.”

Consider The Ernest Tube just around the corner from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. With a nod to country music pioneer Ernest Tubb, Holley uses vintage equipment to record musical performances on lacquer discs, much like the recording sessions in 1927 that produced the Big Bang of Country Music.

“The idea that you have to sit down in front of the microphone and record your song, and you can’t change it after it’s done, appeals to a lot of people,” continues Holley. “It scares a lot of people at first, but once they get into it they realize it’s this moment in time and I think that part of it’s important.”

From there, it’s just a short walk to the Paramount Bristol, once a classic movie palace.

“In 1981, they vanished. They didn’t let anybody know, they just left,” said Mark Andrews with Paramount Bristol, now a concert venue and performing arts center that has played a starring role in downtown revitalization.

Andrews continued, “We’re eight years shy of a hundred years. I don’t know how you don’t think of Paramount Theater and the beauty and the history of what it’s brought to downtown Bristol.”

If you’re hungry for more history, and a memorable meal, said Joe Deel with the Burger Bar, “A lot of history here at the Burger Bar. We’ve been here since 1942.”

Perhaps best known as the place where Hank Williams was last seen alive, the Burger Bar is popular with locals and visitors alike.

“Not many places like this around,” said Deel. “And I’m going to keep it running as long as I can.”

And then there’s L.C. King Manufacturing, still family-owned after four generations.

Jack King with L.C. King Manufacturing said, “So we’re really excited to have a 100% made-in-the-U.S. clothing garment that we offer our customers.

More about that as we follow up Bristol’s history Friday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
William Lee Nichols mugshot
Suspect in custody after standoff in SE Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Actor From Boones Mill Joins Cast Of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Southwest Virginia Actor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Look for morning showers Friday as a system rolls into town.
Thursday, April 13 Evening Outlook
Discovering History In Downtown Bristol
Discovering History In Downtown Bristol