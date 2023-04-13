Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

DSAR Golf Tournament coming up in May

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This May will mark the 30th annual fundraising golf tournament for the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke.

DSAR is made up of families, friends, professionals, and people with Down Syndrome in Southwest Virginia. It’s free to be a member.

The golf tournament will be at Roanoke Country Club on May first. There are two 18-hole rounds, one starting at 8 that morning, the the next at 2.

It costs $400 per four-person team, and that includes Team Mulligans.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Standoff in SE Roanoke.
Suspect in custody; roads open after standoff in SE Roanoke

Latest News

Sen. Kaine test drives Volo VNR truck
Sen. Kaine visits Volvo
'Elephant Toothpaste' Experiment
'Elephant Toothpaste' Experiment
Monthly Revive Trainings Alleghany Highlands
Monthly REVIVE trainings set for Alleghany Highlands
STEM Day At Virginia Western Community College
STEM Day At Virginia Western Community College