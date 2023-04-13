DSAR Golf Tournament coming up in May

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This May will mark the 30th annual fundraising golf tournament for the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke.

DSAR is made up of families, friends, professionals, and people with Down Syndrome in Southwest Virginia. It’s free to be a member.

The golf tournament will be at Roanoke Country Club on May first. There are two 18-hole rounds, one starting at 8 that morning, the the next at 2.

It costs $400 per four-person team, and that includes Team Mulligans.

