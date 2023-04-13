Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Family displaced after Roanoke County fire

Fire in Roanoke County.
Fire in Roanoke County.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family has been displaced after a fire in Roanoke County Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 7:46 p.m. to the 6400 block of Poages Mills Drive in the Back Creek area of the county for the report of a residential fire, and found smoke coming from a two-story home when they arrived.

The home had two adults and two dogs inside at the time of the fire, all made it out safely.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

No cause has been determined and the fire marshal’s office estimated the damage to be $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to help drivers.
Traffic reminders ahead of race at Martinsville Speedway
We increase our chances of showers Friday as a low pressure system moves into the region.
Thursday April 13, Morning FastCast
Nick Leftwich Named William Fleming Football Coach
Nick Leftwich Named William Fleming Football Coach