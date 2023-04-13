Family displaced after Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A family has been displaced after a fire in Roanoke County Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 7:46 p.m. to the 6400 block of Poages Mills Drive in the Back Creek area of the county for the report of a residential fire, and found smoke coming from a two-story home when they arrived.

The home had two adults and two dogs inside at the time of the fire, all made it out safely.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

No cause has been determined and the fire marshal’s office estimated the damage to be $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.