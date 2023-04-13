Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Girl charged with assaulting police officer at school

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A girl has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police confirm they were called to a “disorder” at the school Tuesday afternoon. The alleged assault took place during the incident, and when it was broken up, the girl was charged and taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they aren’t releasing specifics about the incident at this point, but they say there may be additional charges against juveniles involved in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat back into the wild
Wildlife Center releases bobcat into wild
Is it you? $162M jackpot won in Virginia still unclaimed