Girl charged with assaulting police officer at school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A girl has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police confirm they were called to a “disorder” at the school Tuesday afternoon. The alleged assault took place during the incident, and when it was broken up, the girl was charged and taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they aren’t releasing specifics about the incident at this point, but they say there may be additional charges against juveniles involved in the incident.

