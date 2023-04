ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking people to avoid portions of SE Roanoke due to a standoff in the area.

Police are asking people to avoid traveling near Brownlee Ave SE, Carlisle Ave SE, Gordon Ave SE, and 16th Street SE.

Police say they’re on the scene to arrest an unnamed subject.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.