Here @ Home offers reminders for parents about dangers of hot cars

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, our hometowns will be experiencing some summer-like heat.

The Here @ Home team had the chance to talk with the director of Kids and Car Safety, Amber Rollins, about the dangers of hot cars.

Rollins says cars heat up quickly, and can reach dangerous temperatures for kids within a matter of minutes. She says there is no safe amount of time for a child to be left alone in a car.

“So more than half of hot car deaths happen when an otherwise loving, responsible parent lost awareness that their baby was in the backseat, drove to work or wherever their destination was, not realizing that they had never gotten that child out of the backseat. It’s not that they forgot they had a child, it’s that they lost awareness that that child was with them,” she said.

To help caregivers maintain awareness, Kids and Hot Cars has these tips:

Place an item you can’t start your day without in the backseat of the vehicle This can include your phone, laptop, or keycard to work

Have an item that lives in the backseat of your car that moves to the front seat when the child is present This could be a big stuffed animal or a diaper bag

Set up strong communication with your childcare provider Ask for an immediate message or call when the child misses drop off



Another dangerous situation is when kids get the keys to the car and get in the vehicle by themselves, but then can’t get out. Rollins recommends having a place out of reach that parents can put their car keys each day when not in use.

“So keep them out of reach, keep your cars locked 100% of the time, if you have a vehicle on your property that isn’t running or you know, just sits there, make sure that vehicle is locked up and that the children don’t have access to get into it at all,” she said.

The good news is, there is new technology on the horizon that could help parents and caregivers avoid a hot car death.

Back in 2021, there was part of the massive infrastructure bill that calls for technology to be included in all new vehicles. Right now, Rollins says the NHTSA is studying what would be appropriate, and there could be a ruling soon.

Kids and Car Safety says there are certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles that can sense children. The organization says there’s also a particular Evanflo car seat that will detect if the chest clip is engaged.

