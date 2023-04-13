JDRF fundraising walk is Sunday in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is holding a fundraising walk Sunday, April 16 at the Salem Civic Center and Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium, home of the Salem Red Sox. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. with the walk starting at 1.

JDRF’s mission is to find the cure for Type One Diabetes (T1D) and lessen the burden for those living with the disease.

Stopping by 7@four to talk about diabetes and the event were Klay Dempsey, a 7-year-old type one diabetic who was diagnosed at age 2, with his parents Troy and Shanea.

The walk has been in Roanoke yearly since the early 1980s except for 2020 and 2021, because of COVID. Some years, there were close to 1,000 walkers, according to event organizers.

People can register to walk or be team captains at walk.JDRF.org/greaterblueridge.

