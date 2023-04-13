Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

JDRF fundraising walk is Sunday in Salem

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is holding a fundraising walk Sunday, April 16 at the Salem Civic Center and Salem Memorial Baseball Stadium, home of the Salem Red Sox. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. with the walk starting at 1.

JDRF’s mission is to find the cure for Type One Diabetes (T1D) and lessen the burden for those living with the disease.

Stopping by 7@four to talk about diabetes and the event were Klay Dempsey, a 7-year-old type one diabetic who was diagnosed at age 2, with his parents Troy and Shanea.

The walk has been in Roanoke yearly since the early 1980s except for 2020 and 2021, because of COVID. Some years, there were close to 1,000 walkers, according to event organizers.

People can register to walk or be team captains at walk.JDRF.org/greaterblueridge.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.D. Scott's Farm equipment will be auctioned on Saturday.
Simmons Auction sells all of J.D. Scott’s farming equipment
Credit: Pulaski Police Department
“Dangerous” man wanted by Pulaski Police
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins
The Chili's is nearly finished and set to open in two weeks.
Roanoke County officials, residents look forward to Tanglewood Mall changes
Teen arrested after shooting in Lynchburg

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Have you considered your pets dental health?
Peace, Love And Hope Run Is This Saturday
Weekend run benefits Salem Montessori School
Pets And Their Dental Care
Pets And Their Dental Care
Peace, Love And Hope Run Is This Saturday
Peace, Love And Hope Run Is This Saturday