Local clinics remind Virginians about availability of low- and no-cost prescriptions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With recent news that drug manufacturer Eli Lilly & Co. will reduce the cost of insulin for patients, leaders with the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (VAFCC) are reminding Virginians about the availability of low and no-cost prescriptions available at local clinics.

One in four Virginians reports not filling prescriptions or cutting pills in half due to concerns about cost, according to a survey by Altarum’s Healthcare Value Hub, an initiative focused on addressing high healthcare prices.

Here @ Home welcomes James Black the Pharmacist-in-Charge at the Bradley Free Clinic to talk about how Virginia’s Free and Charitable Clinics, including Bradley Free Clinic, are offering prescription medications through a variety of programs and partnerships to help patients in Virginia with low incomes access the medication they need to stay healthy.

Listen in on our conversation about how the Bradley Free Clinic is able to offer this program and what kind of medications and savings individuals can expect to receive through Bradley’s pharmacy.

To register to become a patient at the Bradley Free Clinic call 540-344-5156 or go online at bradleyfreeclinic.com

